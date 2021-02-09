Enel Green Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with transport firm FNM to produce green hydrogen solutions for Lombardy’s transport system.

The two companies will produce green hydrogen using renewable energy to power Lombardy’s railway network as part of the “H2IseO” project.

Enel Green Power and FNM will establish a joint working group tasked with identifying and proposing the most appropriate solutions.

The H2IseO project, promoted by FNM in collaboration with Trenord, will make it possible to create the first Italian “Hydrogen Valley” in Lombardy, particularly in Sebino and Valcamonica.

Have you read?

Centrica joins the UK’s Hydrogen Taskforce

IRENA and Enel Foundation partner to accelerate green hydrogen adoption

The project’s main objectives are:

The purchase of new hydrogen-powered trains, which, from 2023, will run on the non-electrified Brescia-Iseo-Edolo line. The trains will be managed by FNM subsidiary FERROVIENORD.

To replace the current diesel-powered trains.

To construct hydrogen production facilities powered by renewable energy.

Salvatore Bernabei, CEO of Enel Green Power, said: “Thanks to this memorandum of understanding, the Enel Group’s commitment to promote the development of green hydrogen is directed at the non-electrified rail transport sector for the first time. We are constantly seeking to build partnerships to identify the best applications for green hydrogen and thereby contribute to the decarbonization process of our economies.”

Chairmanof FNM, Andrea Gibelli, adds: “One of the most significant features of the guidelines of our new Strategic Plan is mobility with zero environmental impact. The initiative for the creation of Italy’s first Hydrogen Valley looks to the future and is part of a wider plan that aims to create mobility services developed according to environmental, economic and social sustainability criteria.

Sign up for our newsletter

“In the H2IseO project, we also plan to extend the hydrogen solution to road transport by 2025, starting from the approximately 40 vehicles managed in Valle Camonica by FNMAutoservizi (a 100% FNM company). Sebino and Valle Camonica have the right conditions for the use of hydrogen, with the involvement of the whole territory, in a supply chain and circular economy logic. The strong component of innovation that characterizes the H2IseO project, the first example of total decarbonization of local public transport, makes it a candidate to become a model to be replicated in other areas of the country.”

Enel has marked green hydrogen as a vital solution in the company’s energy transition strategy by partnering with various companies and organisations in Chile, the United States and Italy.