Enel Green Power is partnering with Italian shipbuilding company Fincantieri to help increase the use of green hydrogen within the maritime transport industry.

The two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the production, supply, management, and use of green hydrogen for port areas.

Enel will provide its experience within the clean energy sector and Fincantieri its expertise in the maritime industry to ensure the sustainability of port areas. The two will supply the energy to naval, submarine, and surface vessels, and to industrial users within port areas.

Have you read?

EIB and Hydrogen Europe partner to drive green financing

Air Liquide plans 30MW green hydrogen facility in Germany

The MoU will enable the design and development of a system for the management of green hydrogen energy flows with Enel’s Eugenio Montale power plant in La Spezia being identified as the first testbed for projects set to be deployed by the two companies.

Carlo Zorzoli, Head of Business Development for Enel Green Power, said the MoU “represents a further step forward in Enel Green Power’s commitment to collaborating with operators interested in developing solutions for the use of green hydrogen in sectors where electrification is not possible, thus contributing to the energy transition process through the decarbonisation of industrial activities.”

Enel Green Power has embarked on initiatives aimed at integrating green hydrogen into its business models with partnerships and projects underway in Italy, Chile, the United States, and Spain.

Laura Luigia Martini, CEO Business Advisor and Executive Vice President Corporate Business Development of Fincantieri, adds: “The European goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 requires the creation of an industrial eco-system.”

The MoU comes at a time when the need to produce energy without damaging the environment has increased, to mitigate climate change. Green hydrogen is one technology with the potential to help the world do so. Green hydrogen can make a valuable contribution to the decarbonisation of energy-intensive industries such as chemicals, aviation, maritime transport, and non-electrified railways.