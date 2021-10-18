EDP and Repsol to co-develop renewable hydrogen in Spain and Portugal

Energy companies EDP and Repsol have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop green hydrogen projects across the Iberian Peninsula.

EDP and Repsol will kickstart the partnership by co-funding, developing, and operating some three renewable hydrogen projects in Spain and Portugal. Two of the projects will be in Spain in Asturias and Basques.

EDP will lead the Abono project that will be deployed in Asturias as part of a larger initiative aimed at creating a hydrogen valley in the region.

Repsol will lead the Basque project in which a large-scale electrolyser will be created also as part of efforts to create the Basque Hydrogen Corridor.

The project in Portugal will be deployed in Sines in Spain. In Sines, the project will take advantage of the existing infrastructure and operations of Repsol as a renewable gas user and EDP as an energy supplier.

Repsol and EDP will use the partnership to accelerate their decarbonisation goals. EDP has green hydrogen a key focus in its renewable energy investment plan to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2030.

Repsol seeks to deploy 552MW of green hydrogen capacity by 2025 and 1.9GW by 2020 in its 2050 carbon-neutrality quest.

Collaboration with various stakeholders is a key focus for the two companies to take advantage of knowledge sharing and other parties’ expertise in renewable energy deployments.

By expanding their portfolio of clean energy capacity, EDP and Repsol aim to play an increasing role in the energy transition to help countries in which they operate reduce emissions. Renewables will also help them to enhance customer services through the provision of affordable electricity to consumers, according to a statement.

EDP and Repsol have previously partnered on offshore wind energy projects in the UK, Portugal and Spain.