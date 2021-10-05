European utility Edison and energy infrastructure company Snam have joined a consortium to implement the Puglia Green Hydrogen Valley project in Italy.

The consortium, including technology firm Saipem and energy plant developer Alboran Hydrogen, will see the creation of a special company to implement the Puglia Green Hydrogen Valley project, one of the first large-scale green hydrogen production and transportation projects in Italy, according to a statement.

The project will include the development of three green hydrogen production plants in Brindisi, Taranto and Cerignola, and will be powered by a 300MW solar energy system to produce 300 million cubic metres of hydrogen capacity per annum.

The project developers have so far secured approval to deploy a 60MW electrolyser in Brindisi as part of the initiative.

The hydrogen produced will be integrated into Snam’s local gas network and used to decarbonise the transport and industries in the three cities.

The entire Puglia Green Hydrogen Valley project will involve key regional players, including the Acquedotto Pugliese water supply company, the Appulo Lucane Railways, Puglia’s technological and production districts, the Polytechnic of Bari, as well as the Universities of Bari, Foggia and Salento.

The project falls under efforts by the four companies to expand the share of renewables in Italy’s energy mix to ensure national and European climate action targets are met.

The development comes as the European Commission seeks to achieve its 2050 carbon neutrality goal through the deployment of green hydrogen projects. However, the lack of infrastructure for production, storage and transportation has been identified as a key barrier to increased hydrogen deployment. {Lack of infrastructure the biggest threat to hydrogen economy – survey}.

Expanding Italy’s hydrogen economy is also expected to help the country to create more green jobs and ensure a sustainable recovery from the impacts of COVID-19 on the country’s economy.

The four parties also seek to leverage the deal to expand their presence within the hydrogen market and achieve sustainability goals.