A new alliance formed by engineering services company DNV and infrastructure firm Keppel Offshore and Marine aims to accelerate the adoption and use of hydrogen as an energy source in Singapore.

The two parties will work together on three areas including:

Safety requirements for hydrogen as an energy source

Infrastructure requirements for hydrogen storage and local transportation

Offshore applications for hydrogen technology

DNV and Keppel will partner with government agencies to promote hydrogen use in Singapore, assisting the country to meet decarbonisation goals.

DNV will provide its engineering know how and expertise in hydrogen whilst Keppel will provide its research and development facility Floating Living Lab in Singapore, where safety studies and pilot activities will be conducted.

Tan Leong Peng, managing director (New Builds), Keppel O&M, said the collaboration with DNV falls under efforts by the company in “supporting the marine industry’s search for greener fuels such as hydrogen”.

“In line with Keppel’s Vision 2030, which includes seizing opportunities in new energy, Keppel O&M is leveraging its engineering capabilities, expertise in gas solutions, and new build experience to develop value-added solutions for customers. We are also able to utilize our floating living lab to help testbed and commercialize promising power and technology solutions.”