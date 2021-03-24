Porto do Açu Operações S.A. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fortescue Future Industries to conduct feasibility studies on a 300MW green hydrogen plant at the Port of Açu in Brazil.

The proposed green hydrogen facility, at Latin America’s largest privately-owned deep-water port-industrial complex, will produce 250,000 metric tons of green ammonia.

Have you read?

Brazil to host world’s largest green hydrogen plant

Antigua and Barbuda to clean up fossil fuels-heavy energy mix

The MoU lays the groundwork for onsite solar power and offshore wind development projects in the states of Rio de Janeiro and Espirito Santo.

The availability of green hydrogen and renewable power is expected to drive further sustainable industrialisation at the Port, including production of green steel, fertilizers, chemicals, fuels, and other sustainably manufactured industrial products.

The project is expected to mark significant progress in accelerating the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors such as transportation, manufacturing, and heavy industry.

Sign up for our newsletter

Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) CEO, Julie Shuttleworth, said, “FFI is assessing renewable energy and green hydrogen opportunities globally and will lead and drive the green energy and product industry as we transition away from fossil fuels. I am excited to announce this MOU with Port of Açu. The opportunity to establish totally new and future large-scale industries will drive growth in the Brazilian economy. We expect the potential for new green industries at Port of Açu to substantially diversify, broaden and deepen Brazil’s already skilled workforce.”

Porto do Açu Operações S.A is a subsidiary of Brazillian company EIG, an institutional investor to the global energy sector, and Prumo Logística S.A. Fortescue Future Industries Pty Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.