Haldor Topsøe, a Danish technology provider, has secured a €45 million ($51.1 million) loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to conduct research and development of green hydrogen solutions.

The loan will be issued through the European Fund for Strategic Investments to support Haldor Topsøe’s strategy of developing new technologies to decarbonise a wide range of energy-intensive industries.

The loan will help the Danish firm to drive carbon emission reduction technologies and will utlimately support an increase in the use of renewable energy, according to the statement.

Haldor Topsøe’s research and development efforts will enable the production of greener chemicals and renewable fuels such as green ammonia, biofuels, and electrified methanol.

Roeland Baan, the CEO of Haldor Topsøe said: “Transitioning society towards clean energy solutions is vital in the battle against climate change. This funding will support our research into innovative hydrogen technologies that will ultimately enable our customers to produce low-carbon products for society.”

Christian Kettel Thomsen, vice president of the EIB added: “The development of innovative products requires sizeable and sustained investment, and I am glad that we can once again support Haldor Topsøe’s R&D investments.

“Supporting this type of cutting-edge research by a European company is of strategic importance in terms of safeguarding technology and know-how, but it obviously also benefits economic growth and employment. Haldor Topsøe’s research and development tackles key challenges of our times by protecting our climate and the environment, which is fully in line with the EIB’s climate action objectives.”

Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commission’s executive vice president responsible for an economy that Works for People, said: “We need businesses and their innovation potential to deliver on the European Green Deal and our goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. This example is a great contribution to these efforts.”