Black & Veatch has joined the Center for Hydrogen Safety, a global nonprofit that supports and promotes the safe handling and use of hydrogen across industrial and consumer applications.

The development is part of efforts by Black & Veatch to ensure the firm plays an increasing role in the application of hydrogen to make the energy transition a reality.

Efforts to decarbonise the power sector while maintaining a reliable, balanced generation mix remains a goal of the industry. Initial hydrogen turbine projects in Europe have demonstrated the viability of the technology, drawing acclaim for its promise to provide reliable baseload power.

With help from advances in battery storage, hydrogen is widely expected to make a star turn over the next decade, particularly as “gray hydrogen” — derived from fossil fuels such as oil, natural gas and coal — slowly gives way to “green hydrogen” produced with renewable energy.

Mario Azar, president of Black & Veatch’s power business, said: “Fully integrating hydrogen into the energy mix will be a complicated endeavor. This will require strong collaboration between engineering leaders such as Black & Veatch, technology integrators, investors, activists and regulators, along with the support of high-impact safety organisations such as CHS.”

Commenting on the joing of Black & Veatch, Nick Barilo, director of the Center for Hydrogen Safety at the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, said: “They are clearly demonstrating their leadership as the first engineering and construction company to join CHS; this will enhance our impact in advancing safe practices across the hydrogen industry.”

For more information on the Center for Hydrogen Safety, please visit http://www.aiche.org/chs.