Global manufacturer, Caterpillar, will begin offering generator sets capable of operating on 100% hydrogen on a designed-to-order basis in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Additionally, later this year Caterpillar will launch power generation solutions from 400kW to 4.5MW that can be configured to operate on natural gas blended with up to 25% hydrogen.

These market-focused innovations leverage power generation projects currently operating on natural gas blended with up to 80% hydrogen and will help address customers’ carbon-reduction goals.

“The power solutions landscape is transforming as customers look to maximize the environmental and economic benefits of reducing their carbon intensities,” said Bart Myers, general manager for Caterpillar Large Electric Power.

“We’re extending our leadership through numerous initiatives that demonstrate the viability of power solutions that can utilize many types of hydrogen, including fully renewable, in order to shorten the path to commercial availability.”

Caterpillar will begin offering the Cat G3516H gas generator configured to use 100% hydrogen for fuel. Initially available as demonstrator units in North America and Europe, the Cat G3516H generator set will be offered with a rating of 1250 kW for 50 or 60 Hz continuous, prime, and load management applications.

Later this year, Caterpillar will begin a staged roll-out of commercially available Cat CG132B, CG170B, G3500H, G3500 with Fast Response, and CG260 gas generator sets configured to enable operation on natural gas blended with up to 25% hydrogen for continuous, prime, and load management applications in North America and Europe.

The company will also offer retrofit kits that provide hydrogen blending capabilities up to 25% hydrogen for select generator sets built on these engine platforms.

Production of new natural gas generator sets and retrofit kits capable of 25% hydrogen will begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The development and launch of these solutions address potential customer demand growth as the hydrogen supply infrastructure matures, and customers strive to meet their climate-related objectives.