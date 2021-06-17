Hydrogen Fuels Australia is partnering with European companies to launch what is claimed to be Australia’s first modular hydrogen production and integrated fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) refueling facility.

In partnership with Skai Energies, Swedish firm Nilsson Energy, Plug Power and Danish company Green Hydrogen Systems, Hydrogen Fuels Australia is constructing the facility in Truganina, near Laverton in Victoria.

The facility will be built on a 5-hectare piece of land and will be capable of producing 60-90kgs of green hydrogen from its own 750kw solar array once operational in February 2022. With time, the site will be scaled up to supply approximately 3,000kg with the capacity to fuel 100+ vehicles per day. Rainwater will be used for the electrolysis process.

Nilsson Energy will provide its RE8760 technology for remote operation of the microgrid, Green Hydrogen Systems will provide its modular electrolysers for production of the green hydrogen whilst Plug Power will provide power for the site.

Due to the modular nature of H2FA’s hydrogen power facilities, the site will have all equipment above ground, meaning that the operation can be relocated with minimal environmental impact and cost – a major advantage over legacy petroleum and diesel refuelling stations.

Capital for the deployment of the project has been raised and all the necessary permits acquired.

Craig Ehrke, CEO of Skai Energies, said: “H2FA’s new, completely self-sufficient operation in Melbourne represents a replicable standard for future stations throughout Australia, taking maximum advantage of its modular concept while also benefiting from a low cost operating model.”