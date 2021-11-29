Australia and Germany have launched the Hydrogen Innovation and Technology Incubator (HYGATE) to support and accelerate the development of production, storage, and transportation infrastructure.

HYGATE will provide projects and technology startups with funding and facilitate collaboration between Australian and German partners.

The funding will cover real-world pilots, trials, demonstrations, and research projects along the hydrogen supply chain.

The aim is to ensure hydrogen use increases to accelerate the energy transition and the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate industries.

The Australian and German governments have pledged AUS$50 million (US$35.6 million) and €50 million (US$56.3 million) towards the establishment and operations of HYGATE.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) will run HYGATE on behalf of the Australian Department of Industry, Science, Environment and Resources whilst Projektträger Jülich (PtJ) will administer on behalf of the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research.

HYGATE is a result of the Australia-Germany Hydrogen Accord signed in June 2021 by the two countries to leverage the energy resource to decarbonise and expand their economies.

Australia will act as an exporter whilst Germany is seeking ways to meet its growing demand.

Australia will source funding from the AUS$565.8 million (US$404 million) committed in the 2021-2022 Budget initiative to establish low emissions technology partnerships and initiatives.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller, said: “We are excited to work with the German Federal Ministry for Education and Research and continue to build a stronger relationship with Germany, who are one of the world’s leaders when it comes to renewable hydrogen technology.

“Having already committed over AUS$160 million (US$114.2 million) into renewable hydrogen research, studies and electrolyser deployments, ARENA now has an opportunity to highlight Australia’s innovation and commitment to growing and being at the forefront of a renewable hydrogen economy.”

Dr Finkel, Australia’s Special Adviser on Low Emissions Technology, added: “International partnerships are key to accelerating the development of low emissions technologies to unlock their emissions reduction potential. Australia’s low emissions technology roadmap has identified clean hydrogen as a priority technology, due to its transformative potential to reduce emissions and create new economic opportunities.”