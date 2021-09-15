Air Liquide to add TotalEnergies’ Normandy site to hydrogen network

In France, Air Liquide will operate TotalEnergies’ Normandy site which produces 255 tons of hydrogen per day, and connect it to its network for optimal performance.

This will enable TotalEnergies to leverage Air Liquide’s expertise in low-carbon hydrogen production to decarbonise its Normandy platform.

Air Liquide’s network includes a hydrogen production facility in Port-Jérôme equipped with a carbon capture solution since 2015. The takeover of TotalEnergies’ facility will result in the site producing green hydrogen and enable Air Liquide to add a large-scale green hydrogen electrolyser to its network.

The two parties will launch a feasibility study for the implementation of a carbon capture and storage facility to decarbonise operations at the Normandy site. Air Liquide will provide its carbon capture technology whilst TotalEnergies will be responsible for the transportation of captured carbon through its projects in Norway and the Netherlands.

The projects are expected to reduce emissions of 650,000 of carbon per year through 2030 and are line with a goal set by the two companies to reduce emissions in Normandy by 3 million tons per year by 2030.

Air Liquide and TotalEnergies will use the collaboration to meet their 2050 net-zero emissions target.

Bernard Pinatel, President, Refining & Chemicals and Member of the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies, said: “This planned investment at our Normandy platform will enhance its industrial competitiveness and secure its long-term future. We are delighted to partner with Air Liquide on low-carbon hydrogen projects so we can work together on reducing the carbon emissions from our industrial operations.”

François Jackow, Executive Vice President and a Member of the Air Liquide Group’s Executive Committee supervising Europe Industries activities, said: “Decarbonizing industry is a major challenge. The large range of solutions we have developed enable us to support our customers in their path towards energy transition.

“We have worked with TotalEnergies for many years, and are pleased to strengthen our partnership today with the deployment of solutions that will provide the Normandy industrial basin with a low-carbon hydrogen network in the years ahead.”