Energy company Air Liquide has completed the construction of what the company is calling the world’s largest low-carbon hydrogen production plant.

The proton exchange membrane electrolyser, constructed in Bécancour, Quebec in Canada, uses renewable energy to produce up to 8.2 tonnes of low-carbon hydrogen per day.

The new 20MW electrolyser is equipped with Cummins’ technology and will help meet the growing demand for low-carbon hydrogen in North America.

Bécancour’s proximity to the main industrial markets in Canada and the United States will help ensure their supply of low-carbon hydrogen for industrial use and mobility.

Have you read?

AFC Energy and Ricardo use hydrogen to decarbonise transport

UK green hydrogen company secures more funding to expand operations

The commissioning of this electrolysis unit increases the capacity of Air Liquide’s Bécancour hydrogen production complex by 50%.

The project is part of efforts by Air Liquide to fulfill its commitment to the hydrogen energy markets and its ambition to be a major player in the supply of low-carbon hydrogen.

Compared to the traditional hydrogen production process, this new production unit will avoid the emission of around 27,000 tonnes of CO 2 per year, which is equivalent to the emissions of 10,000 cars per year.

Susan Ellerbusch, CEO, Air Liquide North America, said: “The fight against climate change is at the heart of the Air Liquide Group’s strategy. The inauguration of the Bécancour site in Canada marks an important step in the implementation of this strategy. With this world’s first, Air Liquide confirms its commitment to the production of low-carbon hydrogen on an industrial scale and its ability to effectively deploy the related technological solutions. Hydrogen will play a key role in the energy transition and the emergence of a low-carbon society.”

Air Liquide has designed and installed more than 120 stations around the world to date.

Sign up for our newsletter