ABB partners with China’s PERIC on green hydrogen production

Technology company ABB has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Chinese hydrogen firm PERIC to co-develop green hydrogen solutions.

PERIC, which has experience in hydrogen generation technologies, will leverage ABB’s automation, electrification and digital solutions within its projects to develop highly efficient electrolysers.

PERIC will use ABB’s rectifiers, distributed control systems, energy management, advanced analytics, instrumentation and telecommunication systems in its development of green hydrogen solutions.

The aim is to come up with cost-effective and advanced green hydrogen production mechanisms to meet the growing demand.

According to the International Energy Agency, the demand for hydrogen has grown by three times since 1975 and continues to rise with the need to decarbonise intensifying. The number of policies supporting the deployment and use of green hydrogen continues to rise globally and as such scaling up technologies and bringing down costs of production is vital.

ABB and PERIC are expected to come up with a detailed action plan and specific agreement within three months.

Mr. Zhang Yuguang, General manager, PERIC, said: “Integrating ABB’s technologies will enable [us] to optimise energy use throughout the entire value chain of electrolyser plants. The solutions will enable data from plant’s equipment to be integrated, managed and processed from a single automation platform”.

Brandon Spencer, President, Energy Industries at ABB, added: “Hydrogen holds significant potential to play an important role in a clean energy future and is an important pillar of the ongoing energy transition.”

Other partnerships in which ABB is pushing for an accelerated deployment of green hydrogen include with Swiss utility Axpo in Italy, with Lhyfe in France and with Hydrogen Optimised in Canada.