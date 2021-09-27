Wärtsilä to deliver 120MW gas power plant in Gabon

Technology group Wärtsilä and Gabon Power Company (GPC) have signed a Concession Agreement with the government of Gabon for a 120MW gas power plant.

The project represents one of the largest of its kind in Sub-Sahara Africa and a sizeable energy infrastructure project for Gabon.

The plant will be located at the industrial site of Owendo, close to Libreville, the country’s capital. When commissioned, the plant will supply electricity to Gabonese utility Société d’Energie et d’Eau du Gabon (SEEG), under a 15-year PPA.

Have you read?

Off-grid solar critical to economic prosperity in sub-Saharan Africa – report

SA mining company to power coal facility with 70MW solar project

Marcelin Massila Akendengue, General Director, Gabon Power Company, said: “There is currently a structural deficit between the supply capability and the demand for electricity, which is increasing year by year.

“This project will play an important role in bridging this deficit, and some 600,000 people will ultimately benefit from a more sustainable and economical electricity supply delivered to SEEG. The plant will replace rented generation assets by SEEG and bring significant benefits, in line with Gabon sustainability ambitions.”

Wärtsilä will lead project development with GPC, build the plant under a full EPC contract and will then operate and maintain the plant under a long-term Operation and Maintenance (O&M) agreement.

The EPC contract and the O&M agreement will be signed in 2022 with Orinko S.A., the joint venture between Wärtsilä and GPC.

“This is a major and very comprehensive project that will deliver sustainable energy at a competitive price,” said Nicolas Mathon, Director, Project Development, Africa and Europe, Wärtsilä Energy and Managing Director, Orinko S.A.

The project is being developed under a Public-Private Partnership framework, with the asset to transfer to the Gabonese authorities at the end of the concession agreement.

Gabon Power Company is a subsidiary of the Sovereign Fund of the Gabonese Republic (FGIS) dedicated to developing energy and water infrastructure in the country.