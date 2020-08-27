Wärtsilä will convert a Brazilian power plant to 100% natural gas operation, while at the same time increasing its output from 85MW to 92MW.

The contract was signed with Companhia Energética Manauara for the Manauara power plant in Manaus, Brazil, and was signed in July 2020.

The conversion will reduce the plant’s operational costs, lessen its environmental impact, and ensure the power plant supplies energy to the national grid.

The conversion will involve converting the existing five Wärtsilä 46GD dual-fuel combustion engines to five Wärtsilä 50SG gas-fueled engines, along with the required common system upgrades.

In addition to the conversion, the two companies have renewed an operation and maintenance agreement for ten years. The service agreement has power plant performance guarantees related to heat rate, electrical capacity, lube oil consumption, spare parts consumption and plant availability.

Bruno Menezes, plant director, Companhia Energética Manauara says: “Our commitment to environmental sustainability is reflected in this conversion project, and we are proud to be reducing our carbon footprint. Converting the engines to run on gas meets the company’s concerns about generating power with the least possible environmental impact. At the same time, we will be reducing our costs and improving our economic performance.

“The conversion will contribute to reducing electricity costs for all Brazilians, as it will eliminate the consumption of heavy fuel oil (OCA1) and the corresponding refund by the national Fuel Consumption Account (CCC),” says Menezes.

Adriano Marcolino, business development manager at Wärtsilä Energy, commented: “This project crowns a long-term and cooperative relationship developed with Manauara over the past 15 years. With this gas conversion project, we expect to support the customer’s business extension prospects, while also developing our services for gas engines.”

The use of natural gas fuel will reduce the plant’s environmental footprint by approximately 10%, representing some 35,000 Metric Tons of Carbon Dioxide Equivalent (MTCDE)/year.

The conversion is scheduled to be fully completed in the beginning of 2022.