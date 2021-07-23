Keppel Offshore & Marine has selected technology firm Wärtsilä for the provision of engine generating sets to power its Floating Living Lab.

The technology firm will provide hydrogen/natural gas gensets to power Keppel O&M’s offshore floating testbed in Singapore.

Wärtsilä’s two 34SG engines will provide Keppel O&M with up to 11.6MW of capacity. The engines are capable of operating on gas with up to 3% hydrogen, and with modifications can utilise up to 25% hydrogen.

The delivery of the engines is expected in the third quarter of 2021 for operation to start in the first quarter of 2021.

Have you read?

Wärtsilä begins tests on engine balancing with 100% hydrogen

DNV and Keppel to expand Singapore’s hydrogen market

Once operational, the engines will power Keppel O&M’s operation on the testbed, which will comprise a floating barge with LNG bunkering facilities for harbour crafts and small vessels. Excess energy from the engines will be stored in an energy storage system on the site or integrated onto the main grid for reliability.

Tan Leong Peng, Managing Director (New Builds), Keppel O&M, said: “As the maritime industry moves towards cleaner energy solutions, Keppel O&M is leveraging its expertise to optimise energy consumption and reduce carbon emissions for marine vessels by exploring different energy mixes such as blending hydrogen into LNG, and using its Floating Living Lab to testbed these solutions.

“This is in line with Keppel’s Vision 2030, which includes seizing opportunities in new energy such as hydrogen. We are looking for future-proof solutions and engines with overall efficiency and capability for burning hydrogen was an important consideration in the award of this contract.”

Nicolas Leong, Energy Business Director, North & South East Asia, Wärtsilä, adds: “The Wärtsilä generating sets will use the boil-off gas from the LNG process for power generation, and will be running in parallel with the grid, energy storage, and solar energy. With the focus being on developing competencies for greener fuels, our solutions for incorporating future fuels, such as hydrogen, is gaining solid interest for innovative projects such as this one.”