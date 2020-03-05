The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan has shared information on its latest public-private partnership (PPP) project in the energy sector, with global investors including the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and utilities EDF and KEPCO.

Uzbekistan intends to use the PPP to develop a 1,500 MW combined cycle gas (CCGT) plant in Sirdarya. This is the sixth PPP project in Uzbekistan’s energy sector in the last year.

Information shared includes the status of the country’s energy sector, the legal framework for PPPs, the scope of the CCGT PPP project and contract details for its construction and development.

Ongoing PPPs in the energy sector include the design, financing, construction and operation of 600 MW of solar energy capacity in Samarkand, Jizzakh and Sherabad with the Asian Development Bank. Tenders for the projects are available here.

The new project is expected to help Uzbekistan to update infrastructure, ensure energy security for business/consumers and proactively attract investment to the sector.

The IFC is advising Uzbekistan on the structure and procedure for the tender, which will be a two-part competitive process to select a private partner for a long-term agreement with Uzbekistan’s government on financing, design, construction, operation, maintenance and transfer of the plant.

Deputy director of the Project Office of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Bahrom Umarbekov, said: “The successful implementation of this public-private partnership will increase the stability of electricity supplies and further ensure the efficient use of natural gas.”

