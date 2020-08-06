Ukraine’s largest natural gas producer, Ukrgasvydobuvannya, will increase domestic natural gas production, reduce the country’s dependency on imports and improve the efficiency and transparency of the sector.

The utility will use a €51.9 million ($61.5 million) sovereign loan secured from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to do so.

Ukrgasvydobuvannya, responsible for 75% of domestic gas production in Ukraine, will receive the EBRD loan in two tranches:

Up to €36.4 million ($43.1 million) will be used to finance the procurement of workover rigs, which will help increase natural gas production at existing fields.

Up to €15.5 million ($18.3 million) will be used for the introduction of innovative Organic Rankine Cycle waste-heat recovery systems at UGV’s site in Lokachi, western Ukraine.

The loan falls under EBRD’s long-term commitment to the reform of the gas sector in Ukraine.

EBRD is assisting in setting up a natural gas exchange in the country.

EBRD and Ukrgasvydobuvannya have also cooperated on legal changes required to attract private investors to Ukraine’s upstream industry.

The bank is the largest international financial investor in Ukraine with up to €15 billion in investments made through 466 projects.