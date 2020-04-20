Toshiba Transmission and Distribution Systems Gulf S.P.C. (TTDG), has finalized a contract with Toyota Tsusho Corporation, one of Japan’s major trading companies, to supply gas-insulated switchgears (GIS) and power transformers to the Ministry of Electricity (MoE) of the Republic of Iraq.

This project is based on the EPC contract signed between the joint venture of Toyota Tsusho and ELSEWEDY Electric for Power System Projects (ELSEWEDY) based in Egypt, and the MoE of the Republic of Iraq.

The delivery of the equipment is scheduled to begin in April 2021.

This contract involves 400-kV GIS, 132-kV GIS and 400-kV power transformers for a 400-kV class substation currently being planned by the MoE in Babil Province in central Iraq.

The 400-kV GIS will be manufactured by Toshiba ESS’s Hamakawasaki Operations, and the 132-kV GIS and the 400-kV power transformers will be manufactured by Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd.

This project aims to address the chronic electricity shortage in Iraq, especially in urban areas, as well as the immediate restoration of the transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Commenting on the order, Koji Saito, Senior Vice President of the Grid Aggregation Div. at Toshiba ESS, said, “We are honored to contribute to the development of major power networks in Iraq. Toshiba ESS will continue to supply high quality substation equipment, such as switchgears and transformers, all over the world.”

