The first M701JAC series gas turbine in southeast Asia has gone into commercial operation as part of a new gas-fired power plant in Thailand.

Japan’s Mitsubishi Power started operation of the newly completed M701JAC installment. The gas turbine is the first brought online at the Chonburi Province combined cycle power plant operated by Gulf SRC.

The M701JAC is the first of eight units ordered on a full-turnkey basis. These eight units will comprise gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) systems with a total output of 5,300MW.

The project is part of a joint venture between Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited, one of Thailand’s largest independent power producers (IPP), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

“This initial success supports our expectations that the company will continue to exercise outstanding project management to enable all eight units to go online on schedule,” Porntipa Chinvetkitvanit, deputy CEO, Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited, said in a statement.

Mitsubishi Power also was selected for a 25-year long-term service agreement (LTSA) for these units. The construction of the remaining seven units have commenced and are scheduled for full launch of commercial operations in 2024.

“We are pleased to continue supporting Thailand’s push for sustainable economic development through our highly efficient and reliable gas turbines,” Koji Nishikawa, president and managing director of Mitsubishi Power (Thailand), said. “Going forward, we will continue our longstanding commitment to the country as we work to bring the remaining seven units online to grow a stable supply of power in Thailand.”

The two ultra-large-scale power plants are under construction in Chonburi and Rayong Provinces, approximately 130 kilometers southeast of Bangkok. Each plant will have an output of 2,650MW and use natural gas as its primary fuel source, along with four power trains each incorporating a gas turbine, steam turbine, heat recovery steam generator and generator.

Mitsubishi Power will manufacture and supply the gas and steam turbines as well as ancillary equipment, while Mitsubishi Electric Corporation will provide the generators. The power generated will be sold to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT).

Mitsubishi Power’s M701J series have a turbine inlet temperature of 1,600 degrees Celsius.

Originally published by Rod Walton on power-eng.com