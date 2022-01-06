Langley acquires Bergen Engines from Rolls-Royce for €91m

UK engineering group Langley Holdings has completed the acquisition of the Norwegian Bergen Engines group from Rolls-Royce for €91 million ($103 million).

The transaction was concluded on 31 December 2021 and will see Langley acquire Bergen Engines AS, producer of liquid and gas-fuelled engines and generator sets, as a stand-alone business unit.

The Bergen Engines unit will focus on the microgrid power generation sector, a focal point for Langley’s net-zero strategy and includes its engine factory, service workshop and foundry in Norway; engine and power plant design capability; its global service network and subsidiaries in nine countries.

Chairman & CEO, Mr Tony Langley: “The acquisition of Bergen Engines is a major step towards our net-zero objectives. The company has a superb reputation and is proving to be highly innovative in adapting its engines to low-carbon and non-fossil fuels. Coupled with that, the emerging microgrid sector fits perfectly to our long-term sustainability goals.”

In 2021, Bergen Engines generated revenues of approximately €250 million ($282 million) and employs almost 950 people worldwide, of which more than 600 are based at its headquarters and production facilities near Bergen in Norway.

According to Bergen, the unit is to become the core of a newly formed Power Solutions Division, working closely with the group’s Italian Marelli Motori and German Piller Power Systems subsidiaries.

The Power Solutions Division is expected to generate around €600 million of Langley’s anticipated €1.3 billion ($1.5 billion) revenues in 2022.