State-run energy provider in Belarus, RUE Minskenergo, has placed another order with Siemens to supply equipment for a peak load power plant.

The order includes six SGT-800 industrial gas turbines, which will be deployed in a new gas power plant in Minsk. The aim of the deployment is to increase the grid’s reliability and flexibility, as well as support the transition to a new energy mix in the Republic of Belarus.

The plant’s electrical capacity, which is designed for 700 operating hours and 350 cold starts per year, will be 300 MW. This capacity can be made available in as little as 15 minutes after a cold start.

“Once again, we chose to go with Siemens machines, since they offer excellent performance and can be brought to full load in a very short period of time,” said Aleh Shchemel, general director of Minskenergo. “This makes these turbines an outstanding choice for increasing grid stability and supply security in Belarus.”

“With this new order, we are not only supplying cutting-edge and future-viable technology to Belarus,” said Olaf Kreyenberg, head of Power Generation Europe and CIS at Siemens Gas and Power. “We are also helping the country advance its decarbonization efforts. The intelligent combination of efficient and flexible gas turbines with wind and solar power plants makes it possible to cut significant quantities of greenhouse emissions.”

Siemens’ complete scope of supply includes the six SGT-800 gas turbines, as well as associated generators and the control system PCS 7. It also includes the gas receiving station as well as high- medium-, and -low-voltage equipment.

Commissioning is scheduled for December 2021.

