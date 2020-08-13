Siemens is helping the people of Beirut rebuild in the wake of the tragic catastrophe that occurred on 4 August 2020, when 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate exploded at the port, killing more than 170 people, wounding 6,000 and leaving over 300,000 homeless and stranded.

The blast impacted almost all infrastructure in the capital and destroyed four hospitals. This has left dozens of Lebanon’s most vulnerable with nowhere to go for care.

Siemens is quickly mobilising to deliver and operate two mobile SGT-A45 gas turbines with a total electrical capacity of about 80MW free of charge. This will enable the capital to deal with the disaster’s devastating effects, by providing emergency electric power for the city, especially the hospitals.

These mobile units can be rapidly transported to Beirut and put into operation and discussions on the logistics process are already in progress.

Access to electric power is especially crucial after a catastrophe. Given the damage to the local infrastructure, vital services like hospitals urgently need reliable electric power, and this fast solution could provide significant support for the city and its population.

The total capacity of around 80MW could provide electricity for about 150,000 people (ten percent of Beirut’s population).

Delivery and startup by Siemens would take place in the next six to twelve weeks. The two units are to be provided for one year free of charge.

In the presence of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Beirut, Joe Kaeser, president and CEO of Siemens AG, said, “We want to provide rapid, focused support to help relieve people’s suffering quickly and with no red tape. Medical systems and electric power are vital here, and Siemens can supply both. As a global company, we feel a clear obligation to support the country and its people in this difficult situation.”

“The tragedy that struck Beirut early in August has saddened us all. We’ve been fortunate that our colleagues in the city are uninjured and we had damage only to our offices. But many companies and families were not so lucky. We’re in a position to provide fast and uncomplicated assistance to the people of Beirut, and so we feel a responsibility in this situation to help wherever we can. We’re ready to secure a reliable, affordable supply of electricity for the people of Lebanon and help them rebuild their country,” said Siemens Energy CEO, Christian Bruch.

