Siemens receives third order from Belarus for SGT-800 gas turbines

For the third time in three months, Siemens has received an order from Belarus to supply SGT-800 industrial gas turbines.

The new order covers five gas turbines, including associated auxiliary and electrical systems, for a peak load and backup power plant.

The new plant will be built at the existing power plant location of the Berezovskaya combined heat and power plant in Beloozersk, Brest Region, in the south-western part of the country.

With an electrical capacity of 254 MW, the new plant will help further strengthen the power grid’s reliability and stability.

The order was placed by Brest Republican Unitary Enterprise of Electricity Industry (Brestenergo) and commissioning is scheduled for December 2021.

At the end of 2019, Siemens received orders from Belarus for a total of 11 SGT-800 gas turbines for three peak load and backup power plants. Like the plants in Lukomlskaya, Novopolotskaya, and Minsk, the new facility in Beloozersk is designed for 700 operating hours and 350 cold starts per year and thus makes another contribution to supporting the stabilization of the energy grid.

Sergey N. Shebeko, General Director of Brestenergo (left), and Siemens sales manager Darko M. Tifnicevic signed a contract for the supply of five SGT-800 gas turbines for a peak load and backup power plant in Beloozersk, Brest Region, Belarus

“Our most important requirement for the new power plant project was to select and purchase a highly maneuverable reliable peak and backup power plant to provide reliability of electricity supply to consumers,” said Sergey N. Shebeko, general director of Brestenergo.

“In the competitions for the right to supply equipment for this project Siemens technology, with the SGT-800 gas turbines, has won. This third order in a period of three months underscores the enormous trust that Belarus places in our technology and our capabilities,” said Olaf Kreyenberg, head of Power Generation Europe and CIS at Siemens Gas and Power.

“Our flexible and reliable gas turbines are helping bring about the transition to a new and sustainable energy mix around the world.”

Siemens’ complete scope of supply includes the five SGT-800 gas turbines with AC generators and the PCS 7 control system. It also comprises the gas receiving station, along with high- medium-, and low-voltage equipment.

