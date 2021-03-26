Siemens Energy has been selected by Malaysia International Shipping Corporation Berhad (MISC Berhad) to power its new floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Siemens Energy has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract which includes the supply, installation, and maintenance of some eight topside modules for the vessel.

The modules will provide sustainable, efficient, and environmentally friendly power generation, transmission, and distribution, as well as gas processing and compression aboard the FPSO vessel. The vessel will operate offshore South America starting in 2024.

The FPSO is expected to have a processing capacity of 180,000 barrels of oil and 12 million cubic meters of gas per day.

The topside modules will be designed and manufactured across Asia, with main engineering and execution activities done through Singapore. Packaging for all the rotating equipment packages will occur at Siemens Energy’s Santa Barbara d’Oeste facility in Brazil.

In addition to the topside modules, Siemens Energy is also providing two electric, low-pressure centrifugal compressors, two electric CO2 compressors, three main injection compressors driven by Siemens Energy SGT-A35-GT62X gas turbines, four SGT-A35-GT30 gas turbines for power generation, an E-house and all electricals including an electrical control and management system (ECMS).

MISC Berhad will leverage the ECMS to monitor and control power generation and the distribution network.

The deal is part of efforts by MISC Berhad to expand its fleet of 14 floating production systems.

