Siemens Energy to deploy HL-class turbines for 877MW plant in Greece

Siemens Energy is supplying its HL-class gas turbine technology to Terna S.A for a combined cycle plant in Greece.

Terna S.A. is building the plant for the project company Thermoilektriki Komotinis M.A.E.

The power plant will have an installed capacity of 877MW and will be based in Komotini in the northeast of the country.

The natural gas-fired plant is designed as a multi-shaft plant, with one gas turbine and one steam turbine each driving their own generator.

The Siemens Energy scope of supply includes a power island consisting of an SGT5-9000HL gas turbine, an SST5-5000 steam turbine, an SGen5-3000W generator for the gas turbine, an SGen5-1200A generator for the steam turbine, the heat-recovery steam generator, and the SPPA-T3000 control system.

Karim Amin, Executive Vice President Generation at Siemens Energy, said: “Our HL gas turbines will provide a reliable supply of electricity at efficiency levels above 64%, resulting in a significant reduction of CO2 emissions – a target Greece is determined to achieve. We’re very much looking forward to further expanding our collaboration with Terna in Greece and other countries.“

The switch to a modern gas-fired power plant will reduce CO2 emissions by up to 3.7 million tons per year compared to a coal power plant.

Commissioning of the plant is scheduled for mid-2024.