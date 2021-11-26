Siemens Energy to build 1.7GW combined-cycle plant in Brazil

Brazilian project company Gás Natural Açu (GNA) has ordered a turnkey combined cycle power plant from Siemens energy, to be built at Port of Açu in Rio de Janeiro.

The LNG fuelled power plant, UTE GNA II, is the second turnkey combined cycle power plant that Siemens Energy will build in the thermoelectric hub and will add further capacity of 1.7GW.

The GNA I and II power plants have a combined capacity of 3GW and can provide enough electricity for around 14 million households.

Model of the new combined cycle power plant GNA II in the Port of Açu in Brasil. Credit: Siemens Energy

The scope for Siemens Energy foresees the entire power island delivery, including three HL class gas turbines, one steam turbine, four electric generators and three heat recovery steam generators (HRSG), in addition to instrumentation and control systems.

Siemens Energy will also provide long-term operation and maintenance (O&M) of the plant, including advanced remote monitoring and diagnostics by the Remote Operation Center, located in Jundiaí, São Paulo.

The power plant is being built together with the consortium partner Andrade Gutierrez who will provide the civil works, the infrastructure and the erection works.

“This project is strategic, not only for its grandeur, but also for its geographical location, close to the two main gas pipelines systems in Brazil, in the Northeast and Southeast of the country. And not to forget: Our gas turbines for GNA II are ready to burn hydrogen in the future. This means our technology is future-proof for our customers,” said Jochen Eickholt, Executive Board Member of Siemens Energy AG.

Besides the two thermal power plants, the Açu Natural Gas project includes a LNG regasification terminal, based on an FSRU (Floating Storage Regasification Unit), plus substations and transmission lines to connect the plants to the National Interconnected System.

The thermoelectric complex is part of the Açu Gás Hub which aims to provide a logistical solution for the receipt, processing, conversion to electricity and transport of natural gas in the Campos and Santos basins, as well as for importing and storing LNG.