Technology company Siemens Energy has been selected to provide various services for the implementation of carbon-neutral natural and liquefied gas energy projects in Canada.

Symbio Infrastructure has selected Siemens Energy for the implementation of the projects by its two subsidiaries GNL Quebec in Quebec and Gazoduq in Ontario and Quebec.

For GNL Quebec, Siemens Energy has been tasked with providing engineering services, lifecycle equipment and technologies and carbon emissions reduction solutions for its Energie Saguenay liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant. Siemens Energy will provide its portfolio of greener solutions for rotating equipment, electrical, and digital infrastructure for the 10.5 MTPA Energie Saguenay plant.

For Gazoduq, Siemens Energy will help the company to build and maintain its carbon-neutral gas transmission line between Ontario and Quebec. The line will feed GNL Quebec’s Energgie Saguenay plant, ensuring the generation system becomes the lowest-carbon intensity LNG plant in the world.

Siemens Energy and Symbio Infrastructure will also explore opportunities within the green hydrogen market. The partnership is aligned with the principles included in the March 2021 Energy Partnership between Germany and Canada to advance their respective net-zero aspirations. The two companies seek to help their countries to accelerate decarbonisation of the energy system.

Jim Illich, founder of Symbio Infrastructure said: “From Symbio’s inception, our fundamental vision has been to meet the world’s growing energy demand by building electrified, carbon-neutral infrastructure that will set new global benchmarks for the energy transition. We are excited to collaborate with Siemens Energy, who not only share our vision and ambitions, but whose innovative technologies and capabilities will further advance and refine Symbio’s innovative projects.”

Tim Holt, a member of the executive board of Siemens Energy, said: “We’re proud to support Symbio’s carbon-neutral Canadian LNG project powered by hydroelectricity, and Canada’s first carbon-neutral natural gas transmission line, while also integrating cutting-edge Siemens Energy solutions and technology to realize one of the world’s lowest carbon intensity LNG value chains.”