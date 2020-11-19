Energy transmission system operator Amprion has selected RWE Generation for the construction of a 300MW gas-fired power plant in the municipality of Biblis, in southern Hessen, Germany.

The plant will be built near to a decommissioned nuclear power plant, first built in 1974, for grid stability purposes.

Since 1 June 2017, the Biblis nuclear power plant units A and B have been shut down and are in the process of being dismantled. It is planned that the plant be released from the requirements of the Atomic Energy Act within the next 15 years.

The gas-fired power plant is expected to be commissioned in October 2022.

The plant will not be available to the open electricity market; instead, it will only be operated on the request of system operators to ensure a secure and reliable supply of electricity.

The project falls under efforts to help Germany meet its energy decarbonisation goal of decommissioning all its remaining nuclear power plants by the end of 2022.

To do so, Germany is accelerating its use of renewable energy sources and gas-fired power plants for grid reliability.

Roger Miesen, CEO of RWE Generation, said: “We are delighted that we were awarded the contract for the Biblis site. The excellent existing infrastructure there and our reliable and flexible concept for the plant have won out. We will thus be able to make an important contribution towards security of supply in Southern Hesse.”

