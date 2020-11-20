Energy technology company Rolls-Royce has won a contract with SpaceDC to power the company’s new data centre in Indonesia.

Rolls-Royce has provided three MTU gas and diesel gensets to power the centre in Jakarta.

The three containerised gas and diesel systems will secure the emergency power supply of the centre, comprising two MTU 20V4000 DS3300 gensets in a 40 ft container with SCR systems to reduce emissions.

The MTU gas and diesel systems feature Rolls-Royce’s latest exhaust after-treatment technology to provide efficient and clean base load and emergency power, as well as cooling.

A 20-cylinder gas genset in a 40ft container has been installed as a CHP application with a total efficiency of above 90%. The system will provide baseload electricity and cooling via an absorption chiller utilising the exhaust gas heat to provide cooling.

The MTU power solutions offer an extended time between overhaul of 84,000 hours, requiring less maintenance and overhaul intervals for maximum productivity and reliability.

Darren Hawkins, CEO of SpaceDC, said: “There is growing demand for local data centres in Southeast Asia, even more since the Covid-19 crisis. With the trend of decarbonisation, new concepts of power supply for data centres are at the forefront.”

Andreas Görtz, vice president of power generation at Rolls-Royce Power Systems, said the philosophy of SpaceDC “fits very well with Rolls-Royce’s goal of continuously enhancing the eco-friendliness of our drive and energy systems and bringing them closer to CO 2 neutrality”.

“Reliable backup power is the lifeblood for any data centre – and it is absolutely fundamental in creating a world class facility.”

