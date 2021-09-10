UK combustion technology company RJM International and Swedish emissions technology company ECOMB have partnered to decarbonise combustion plants and heat producers across Scandinavia.

To lead the development of this new partnership, David Eriksson has been appointed as sales manager.

David Eriksson joins from Oerlikon Balzers (Sweden Coating AB) and is familiar with the Scandanavian power and heat generation sector due to his previous role at ECOMB.

Have you read?

Caterpillar launches gensets with hydrogen blending capabilities

Grupo Cocal secures funding for Sao Paulo biogas project

Commenting on the co-operative partnership, Dr Gerry Riley, Head of Business Development at RJM said: “We recognise the challenges that all types of combustion plant are now facing and using our experience from the UK, we believe that we have a compelling offer to support generators as they transition to lower carbon, lower emission generation.

“Teaming up with ECOMB means we can offer a combined range of products and services and have a dedicated sales and implementation capability throughout Scandinavia,” he added.

It is a challenge for combustion plants to maintain profitable and reliable generation in this new carbon-constrained world, according to the companies statement.

The statement explains that co-firing with new fuel or fuel switching are two of the main strategies that generators are now evaluating. However, for smaller generators and CHP plants, a change in fuel has the potential to introduce a number of new operational challenges around materials handling, combustion, the formation of slag, corrosion, erosion, emissions and ash.

RJM and ECOMB wish to address these challenges by supporting a carbon and emissions reduction strategy.

Ulf Hagström, Managing Director of ECOMB confirmed: “We also know that all types of combustion plant and heat generators are urgently seeking to evaluate new fuels and adopt new technologies to maintain profitable and reliable operation and yet still meet ever-tightening emissions limits. ECOMB, working with RJM, is ideally placed to satisfy this growing demand and we are confident that our combined offer has useful applications across the sector, no matter what the fuel, the firing configuration or the size of the plant.”