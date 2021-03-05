Q8Oils and INNIO Jenbacher have launched Jenbacher S Oil 40 gas engine oil, an innovative new lubricant for engines that operate on non-natural gas (including, but not limited to biogas, sewage gas and landfill gas). This is one of the first products developed by the long-term global partnership established by Q8Oils and INNIO in October 2020.

Based on the latest technology, Jenbacher S Oil 40 is a high-performing oil for stationary gas engines. It provides very long drain intervals, reduces oil consumption and extends oil filter life. This medium-ash product keeps engines running efficiently and reliably under the severest conditions.

Jenbacher S Oil 40 gas engine oil is designed for the highly efficient Jenbacher Type 2, 3, 4 and 6 engines that operate on non-natural gases. Even so, the Jenbacher S Oil 40 meets the demanding requirements of all non-natural gas combustion engines.

The key benefits of Jenbacher S Oil 40 include:

Extends oil service intervals by an average 80%, resulting in a significant cost savings,

Outstanding oxidation stability and acid neutralisation. Exceptional performance in operations using high H2S content gases,

Q8Oils’ clean additive technology protects the combustion chamber from excessive deposit formation and provides excellent Total Base Number (TBN) retention.

Operators can control the performance and reliability of the engine using INNIO’s myPlant Asset Performance Management (APM). This cloud-based technology uses a centralised user interface to track oil change intervals, oil consumption, operating temperature and oil pressure. Using APM helps to lower operating costs, predict engine events and reduce complexity.

This is supported by QRAS (Q8 Routine Analysis System), developed by Q8Oils to provide a complete oil analysis backed by technical expertise. These analysis help predict oil lifetime and ensure optimal performance and protection of the gas engine.

Mark Hensen, Q8Oils Customer Development Team Manager Energy, commented: “Our goal is to provide our customers with a highly reliable lubricant for efficient operations. Close cooperation between engineers and scientists at INNIO Jenbacher and Q8Oils has created a high-quality lubricant which enables us to find specific solutions for our customers.”

Joris van der List, Q8Oils Technology Manager, commented: “Jenbacher S Oil 40 is the result of years of joint development and shared expertise, both in the laboratory and in field tests. In its development we have focused on core customer requirements, such as cleaner technology and extended oil life, as the prime drivers.”

Andreas Kunz, CTO, INNIO commented: “Based on a best-in-class co-engineering working relationship, the INNIO Jenbacher and Q8Oils partnership focuses on sustainable solutions that support environmental friendlier solutions, and this has resulted in the successful development of Jenbacher S Oil 40 gas engine oil.”

Jenbacher S Oil 40 is available from 1st March 2021. For more information please visit: www.q8oils.com/Jenbacher-S-Oil-40 or www.innio.com/soil40

About INNIO

INNIO is a leading solutions provider of gas engines, power equipment, a digital platform and related services for power generation and gas compression at or near the point of use. With its Jenbacher and Waukesha product brands, INNIO pushes beyond the possible and looks boldly toward tomorrow.

Its diverse portfolio of reliable, economical and sustainable industrial gas engines generates 200kW to 10MW of power for numerous industries globally. It provides life cycle support to more than 53,000 delivered gas engines worldwide. Backed by its service network in more than 100 countries, INNIO connects with you locally for rapid response to your service needs.

Headquartered in Jenbach, Austria, the business also has primary operations in Welland, Ontario, Canada, and Waukesha, Wisconsin, US. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Q8Oils

Q8Oils is a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), which is ranked as one of the world’s top ten energy conglomerates. Q8Oils’ products, services and solutions are designed to increase the profitability and sustainability of its customers’ businesses.

Q8Oils develops, blends and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of more than 1,000 technology enhanced lubricants to suit every application, from the smallest engine to the largest machine. Based on extensive R&D activities in Q8Oils’ European laboratories, it manufactures an extensive range of oils in its own blending plants in Antwerp, Belgium and Castellar Guidobono, Italy.

Its strong focus on the development of gas engine oil solutions results in state-of-the-art products. Unlike most lubricant manufacturers, Q8Oils selects its own additive components for its custom-made gas engine oils. These products, developed entirely in-house, differentiate Q8Oils in terms of technical and operational benefits. Q8Oils’ lubricating solutions not only result in cleaner engines, but also limit downtime, reduce maintenance costs and extend engine drain intervals, which results in increased efficiency and lowers operational costs for stationary gas engine users.

