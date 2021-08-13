Pakistani private power utility K-Electric has announced that it will acquire 150 million cubic feet per day of liquefied natural gas to fuel its 900MW power plant project at Bin Qasim.

K-Electric chief executive Moonis Alvi signed the deal with Pakistan LNG to secure a gas supply agreement. Pakistani Federal Energy Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar was there to witness the deal.

Alvi said in a statement: “Work on BQPS-III is progressing swiftly and this is the fastest commissioning of a project in recent times. The addition of this plant will go a long way in supporting Karachi’s continued socio-economic growth.”

Bin Qasim Power Station 3 (BQPS-III) is a 900MW combined-cycle gas turbine power plant being developed in Karachi, Pakistan. It will be dual-fired with regasified LNG as the primary fuel.

The BQPS-III project is valued at close to $600 million and is expected to be completed later this year.

The CCGT plant will include two Siemens SGT5-4000F gas-fired turbines installed in two 450MW power generation units. These units 7 and 8 will be situated to replace the existing natural gas and HFO-based power units 3 and 4, according to K-Electric.

The 2019 contract for construction of BQPS-III was won by Siemens and Chinese contractor Harbin Electric. It is considered one of the largest private sector investments in Pakistan’s electric power infrastructure.

