US utility Omaha Public Power District is partnering with technology company Wärtsilä for the development of a 156MW multi-fuel engine power plant in the state of Nebraska.

The project is part of the utility’s Power with Purpose initiative to increase its distributed energy resources capacity to ensure energy security whilst reducing carbon emissions.

In addition to the 156MW plant, up to 600MW of utility-scale solar energy generation capacity will be added along with other dispatchable balancing power.

The new Standing Bear Lake Station plant will be located in Douglas County.

The dual-fuel engine power plant will be used to address renewable energy fluctuations from the solar portfolio to ensure grid reliability when generation is low.

Wärtsilä will provide equipment including nine 18-cylinder 50DF engines operating on natural gas and light fuel oil. The engines are able to burn natural gas, light fuel oil, and even hydrogen blends, and can be upgraded to use carbon-neutral fuels to enhance the utility’s decarbonisation efforts.

The equipment will be delivered during the second half of 2022, and the plant is scheduled to begin commercial operations in May 2023.

Omaha Public Power District has set a target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 and serves more than 855,000 people in Omaha and 13 surrounding counties in southeast Nebraska.