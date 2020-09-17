Technology company Wärtsilä has signed a five-year power plant maintenance agreement covering the Electricite du Cambodge (EDC) C7 power plant, located close to Phnom Penh in Cambodia.

The agreement is with SchneiTec, the company responsible for the maintenance of the power plant.

The aim of the five-year agreement is to support the availability, performance, and reliability of the 12 Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines that generate a total of 200MW of output to the grid.

Wärtsilä will supply spare parts as needed while also providing maintenance planning, as well as remote asset diagnostics, guidance, and troubleshooting in the event of unplanned shutdowns or emergencies.

The EDC C7 power plant is playing an important role in meeting Cambodia’s electricity shortage.

The Wärtsilä engines provide the fast-starting, load-balancing flexibility to deliver the needed grid stability as Cambodia continues to utilise an increasing share of renewable energy, in particular solar power.

Renewable energy, complemented by the flexible power baseload power plant, will ensure stable power supply at the lowest levelised cost of energy.

Tann Tourthang, General Manager, HFO/LNG division, SchneiTec Co.Ltd, said: “We appreciate the support from Wärtsilä in optimising the maintenance of this plant. Being the engine supplier, Wärtsilä’s original equipment manufactured spare parts are sure to be fit-for-purpose without any risk of compromising either performance or reliability. The agreement also provides cost predictability, which is very important.”

Nicolas Leong, Wärtsilä Energy Business Director, North and South East Asia, adds: “Our remote services can help to monitor the engines’ running data, and identify possible anomalies. We can then provide proactive assistance to the site crew to ensure uninterrupted and smooth power generation to benefit SchneiTec, EDC and in the end the entire Cambodian society. This is an essential element within our lifecycle support approach. We will help to make this Wärtsilä power plant the role model power plant with the highest operation and maintenance standard in Cambodia.”.