MAN PrimeServ, the after-sales brand of MAN Energy Solutions, has signed a Long Term Service Agreement with Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractors (BWSC) for the Maria Gleta power plant near the city of Cotonou, Benin, West Africa.

The ten-year contract covers the supply of spare parts and the provision of technical services for scheduled maintenance, as well as PrimeServ Assist, the digital service solution.

The power plant, which was built by a consortium of MAN Energy Solutions and BWSC and inaugurated in 2019, is equipped with seven MAN 18V51/60DF engines and has a total output of 127MW, which will be fed into the national grid. It covers 60% of Benin’s energy consumption. With its MAN engines mainly running on low-emission natural gas.

“We are pleased that we have remained a partner in the project, even after the power plant has been commissioned. The Long Term Service Agreement offers BWSC cost-certainty and planning reliability for the next ten years,” said Dr Michael Filous, vice president and head of service agreements at MAN PrimeServ.

“The contract once again underlines our long-standing and trusting partnership with BWSC. Together, we have already installed more than 1,000 megawatts of power-plant capacity worldwide”.

“Maria Gleta guarantees a stable, independent and low-emission power supply for Benin. The smooth operation of the power-plant engines is the basis for this and, thanks to our already extensive experience in the maintenance of dual-fuel and natural-gas power plants worldwide, we can ensure that this is also the case for Maria Gleta,” said Waldemar Wiesner, head of PrimeServ Marine & Power Middle East & Africa.