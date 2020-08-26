GE has signed a new contract to service two existing GE LM6000PD aeroderivative gas turbines that provide power and chilled water to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International airport.

District Cooling System and Power Plant (DCAP), the largest district cooling plant in Thailand, has signed the service agreement in order to improve the performance efficiency of the 110 MW plant.

GE will also assist with ensuring the stability and reliability of the international airport’s power production and cooling system, while reducing the overall cost of ownership of the plant.

GE will act as OEM for the gas turbines and plant, performing all of the plant’s major maintenance needs over the next five years.

“At DCAP, we are committed to ensuring a steady supply of electricity to the nation’s international Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thailand’s leading transportation hub that accommodates about 64 million passengers and 1.3 million tons of cargo a year,” said DCAP director Suthep Ruangpornwisuth.

“Being the OEM provider for our current fleet, we selected GE as the service provider to help us increase the full potential of our plant assets. We know that GE has a proven track record of providing high-quality technology and services, and with this service agreement, we trust in the company’s technical expertise and its regional capabilities in engineering and technical support.”

Rachata Sankhavanija of GE Asia Pacific said the project “builds on our strong relationship with DCAP, which dates back to when GE first supplied its Frame 5 gas turbines when the facility began operations in 2004”.

“The plant today has been powered by two GE LM6000PD aeroderivative gas turbines since November 2011 and March 2012, and we are confident that DCAP will benefit from the improved reliability and in-region support that the GE team will provide under the service agreement for the district power plant.”

