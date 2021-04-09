Nigeria-based independent power producer (IPP) Paras Energy has signed an agreement for the maintenance of three power plants with technology firm Wärtsilä.

As part of the five-year agreement, Wärtsilä will help the IPP to ensure the plants’ continued high levels of availability, reliability and efficiency.

The technology firm will also provide the IPP with important cost predictability for future budgeting purposes.

The three grid-connected plants comprise Wärtsilä’s 34SG gas-fuelled engines and have a total generation capacity of 132MW. The projects power approximately 230,000 Nigerian homes per annum.

Have you read?

UK funds 254MW clean energy projects in South Africa

Wärtsilä converts Taiwanese cogen plant to natural gas

ENGIE Impact studies feasibility of South African hydrogen valley

In 2009, Paras Energy modernised its plants from gas turbine technology to gas engines which are flexible and have the ability to quickly adjust the load in response to supply fluctuations from renewable energy sources for the reliability of the grid.

The gas engines uses less water compared to other models hence were a perfect fit for Nigeria due to the country’s long-dry season, according to a statement.

Using gas engines to meet growing base load energy demand will also help Nigeria to meet its 2030 renewables target of 30GW set under the Nigerian Sustainable Energy for All (SE4ALL) action agenda.

Sign up for our newsletter

Yashwant Kumar, managing director, Paras Energy & Natural Resources Ltd, said: “We have worked successfully with Wärtsilä for twelve years, during which time we have developed a strong spirit of mutual respect and trust. Until now we have managed and maintained these plants ourselves, but as we grow and expand our operations we are convinced that Wärtsilä’s professional approach will provide the support needed as we develop our core business.”