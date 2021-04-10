British utility SSE and Norwegian energy firm Equinor are partnering to develop two low-carbon power stations in the UK—one using gas-fired turbines and carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology, and the other as the world’s first major-scale 100% hydrogen-fueled generation plant.

If realised, Keadby 3 and Keadby Hydrogen would replace older, carbon-intensive generation. Both would contribute to the decarbonisation efforts of the Humber, the nation’s largest industrial cluster, according to the companies.

Keadby 3 is planned as a 900MW gas-fired power station fitted with carbon capture technology to remove the CO2 from emissions. The captured carbon would then be transported by pipeline to be stored under the Southern North Sea.

If approved by regulators, Keadby 3 could come online by 2027.

Keadby Hydrogen, meanwhile, would be another 900MW generation station, but this one fueled by hydrogen (H2) gas, offering zero-carbon electricity. This project could come online by the end of the decade.

SSE Thermal and Equinor say both projects are purely in the developmental stage as the companies engage government, regulators and stakeholders. Final investment decisions will depend on the progress of those discussions.

“These projects would play a major role in decarbonising the UK’s flexible generation capacity, while supporting a green economic recovery in the Humber,” Stephen Wheeler, managing director of SSE Thermal, said in a statement. “With over 12 million (metric) tons of annual carbon emissions, ideal transport and storage options and (with) major energy and industrial companies working together, the Humber has to be at the center of the UK’s decarbonisation strategy.”

The projects would utilise the parallel H2 and CO2 pipeline infrastructure being developed in the region by the Zero Carbon Humber partnership, which includes SSE Thermal and Equinor. The offshore C02 infrastructure is being developed by the Northern Endurance Partnership, including Equinor.

Originally published by Rod Walton on power-eng.com

