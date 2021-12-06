Mitsubishi Power has completed upgrade works for two GTCC power plants with M701F gas turbines at Singapore-based electricity provider Senoko Energy.

The upgrade is part of a long-term service agreement and is designed to improve efficiency and reduce emissions.

Mitsubishi Power applied its latest gas turbine technologies to the M701F gas turbine, achieving a heat rate improvement by reducing the volume of cooling air. The result is reduced emissions of approximately 15,000 tons of carbon emissions annually.

Have you read?

Ansaldo Energia starts work on new 800MW combined-cycle plant in Italy

Wärtsilä to deliver 600MW multi-fuel power plants to Mexican utility

“We are grateful to the project team for their meticulous planning and execution, the close collaboration with Mitsubishi Power and other contractors, as well as tremendous support from EMA in facilitating the entry of technical advisers from Japan to Singapore through the Green Lane arrangement. This was truly a team effort.”

Upgrade work began on 21 June 2019, as part of Senoko Energy’s efforts to improve energy efficiency and decarbonize in line with Singapore’s Carbon Pricing Act.

The successful upgrade led to Senoko Energy receiving Honorable Mention in the Best Practices category for the National Environment Agency’s EENP Awards.

Tan Cheng Teck, Executive Vice President, Operations & Maintenance, Senoko Energy said: “This project validates the hard work of our engineers, technicians and workers, particularly as the upgrade occurred during a challenging time of the pandemic.”

Congratulating Senoko Energy on the award, Osamu Ono, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Power in the Asia Pacific said: “Upgrading works, together with operations & maintenance, are not only essential for maximizing the asset value of existing power plant infrastructure but can also help improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions in the path towards decarbonization.

“Mitsubishi Power commends Senoko Energy for the EENP Award they received in recognition of this successful upgrade. We are honoured to build upon our long-standing relationship with Senoko Energy to provide critical gas turbine upgrading that supports their push for cleaner power generation in Singapore.”