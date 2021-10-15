Mitsubishi fires up second turbine at Thai CCGT plant

The second of eight planned combined cycle gas turbine units has entered commercial operation in Thailand.

Mitsubishi Power delivered the second M701JAC gas turbine unit for the project, following the first-ever M701JAC in southeast Asia, which went into operation at the plant earlier this year.

The CCGT plant is planned to have eight units totaling 5.3GW in capacity and is a joint venture between Gulf Energy Development Co., one of Thailand’s largest independent power producers, and Mitsui & Co.

“We offer our praise and appreciation for the continued efforts of the Mitsubishi Power team, which led to the successful delivery of the project’s second unit of gas turbine following delivery of the first unit, in line with our initial schedule,” Porntipa Chinvetkitvanit, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Gulf Energy Development, said in a statement. “This was done despite the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand. This accomplishment reinforces our expectations that Mitsubishi Power will continue to deliver diligently and exercise outstanding project management to enable all eight units to go online, on schedule.”

A 25-year long-term service agreement (LTSA) for these units is also in effect and Mitsubishi Power is fully supporting the customer’s reliable operation and maintenance of the first and the second units through remote monitoring of plant operation with TOMONI, which is Mitsubishi Power’s digital solution service including an analytical platform developed for the optimization of power plant operation.

The construction of the remaining six units has commenced with the final unit being planned to commence commercial operations in 2024.

The two ultra-large-scale power plants are under construction in Chonburi and Rayong Provinces, approximately 130 kilometers southeast of Bangkok. Each plant will have an output of 2,650MW and use natural gas as its primary fuel source, along with four power trains each incorporating a gas turbine, steam turbine, heat recovery steam generator and generator. Mitsubishi Power will manufacture and supply the gas and steam turbines as well as ancillary equipment, while Mitsubishi Electric Corporation will provide the generators.

The power generated will be sold to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand.

