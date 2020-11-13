MAN PrimeServ, the after-sales brand of MAN Energy Solutions, has signed a five-year service agreement for a new 200MW power plant near Cambodian capital Phnom Penh.

The contract was signed with Cambodian O&M company SchneiTec, which is responsible for the C7 power plant owned by Cambodian utility Electricite Du Cambodge (EDC) and constructed by MAN Energy Solutions.

The plant is powered by 11 × MAN 18V51/60DF engines. The five-year agreement covers the supply of OEM spare parts, specialist services and digital solutions, all aimed at improving the power-plant’s uptime to ensure a reliable energy supply for Phnom Penh.

MAN PrimeServ is partnering with SchneiTec to ensure the efficient planning of maintenance services during the plant’s lifecycle.

Dr Michael Filous, vice president and head of PrimeServ O&M said the company was “grateful to have the opportunity to secure a reliable power supply for the people of Phnom Penh.”

SchneiTec and EDC will utilise MAN’s digital-service solution – PrimeServ Assist – which supports the efficient operation of power plants.

Engine operation will be remotely monitored 24/7 by dedicated service experts, with the customer notified immediately in the event of critical deviations in engine performance.

As its database continues to grow, PrimeServ Assist’s ability to act as an early warning system and optimize uptime increases. Past references for the digital service have showcased its ability to avoid stoppages through the early analysis of performance trends.