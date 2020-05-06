MAN Energy Solutions is expanding the DPP2 Bemland power plant capacity in Suriname’s capital, Paramaribo, from 84 MW to 126 MW. The project is financed by OLIBIS and will and will be conducted in consortium with Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor A/S (BWSC).

MAN Energy Solutions is supplying two MAN 18V48/60TS engines for the expansion, each engine driving a 21 MW alternator to feed an additional 42 MW of electrical power into the Paramaribo power grid that services approximately half of the country’s population that lives and works in the capital city.

The DPP2 63 MW Bemland power plant, owned and operated by the Government owned utility Energiebedrijven Suriname (EBS), was originally built by BWSC and MAN Energy Solutions in 2012 and financed by the Government and the local company OLIBIS.

The plant was expanded in 2015 with an additional 21 MW and for this second expansion of 42 MW the project is again being financed by OLIBIS in conjunction with EBS and the Surinamese Government.

“The project impressively demonstrates the success of our long-term customer relationship in that OLIBIS N.V. and EBS have valued our power-plant technologies as reliable and efficient solutions for their energy projects for 15 years,” said Thorsten Dradrach, Head of Sales for Power Plants in the Americas at MAN Energy Solutions.

BWSC CEO, Nikolaj Holmer Nissen, said: “We are pleased to partner with MAN Energy Solutions as their engines are among the cleanest and most reliable on the market today”.

The CEO of OLIBIS, Otmar Sibilo, commented: “that despite Suriname going through very difficult financial times and serious currency devaluation, OLIBIS will continue to support the residents of Suriname and is proud to be sponsoring the much needed expansion of EBS’s generation capacity with BWSC and MAN”.

Reduced emissions and increased efficiency

The DPP2 power plant currently features MAN 18V48/60TS engines and is already one of the most fuel-efficent power plants in the region, as well as being designed for extremely quiet operation. After the expansion, EBS will gradually reduce the operation of the less efficient and smaller engines in the neighboring DPP1 power plant with resultant, lower noise emissions for local residents.

