MAN Energy Solutions has successfully handed over a 56 MW power plant block-unit to its customer, Bermuda Electric Light Company Ltd (BELCO).

The newly constructed unit is an extension of the existing complex in Pembroke, home to Bermuda’s main power station and close to the capital, Hamilton.

In a consortium with Danish power-plant specialist, Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor A/S (BWSC), MAN Energy Solutions was responsible for the delivery and commissioning of the unit’s four MAN 14V51/60 dual-fuel engines. BWSC handled the plant’s construction.

The four dual-fuel engines – each with an output of 14 MW – will allow several old units to retire from the power plant’s former total of 17 engines, simultaneously ensuring reliable and efficient energy supply for 60,000 local inhabitants, while complying with local, strict environmental regulations.

“The complex in Pembroke is the main power station that ensures the energy supply for the island. Therefore, the reliability of the technology used has top priority. Our MAN dual-fuel engines provide the operational flexibility and reliability required to operate such a centralized power plant complex,” said Thorsten Dradrach, Head of Sales for Power Plants in the Americas at MAN Energy Solutions.

“The operator BELCO can rest assured that our engines generate the required electrical energy with high efficiency and maximum reliability − regardless of the fuel employed, and that the new station will provide cleaner, quieter and more efficient energy,” added Dradrach.

The four new engines also form part of a service agreement between MAN PrimeServ, MAN Energy Solutions’ after-sales brand, and BELCO. Upon the commencement of the new unit’s construction at the end of 2018, the contract was extended for another five years and expanded to include the new dual-fuel engines.

Dr Michael Filous, Vice President and Head of Service Agreements at MAN PrimeServ, said: “We are proud that we were able to win the customer’s trust for another five years. Smooth operation of the power-plant engines is the basis for a stable power supply to the island and, thanks to our many years of experience in maintaining the Pembroke power plant, we will also ensure this for the new dual-fuel engines.”

The service agreement covers the provision of spare parts for the scheduled maintenance of the plant, as well as the participation of MAN service staff.

