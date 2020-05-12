Energy tech company Limejump has added a 20 MW gas-fired peaking project, owned and developed by Ylem Energy, to its virtual power plant platform in the UK.

In spite of the Covid-19 lockdown, Limejump’s system was made ready remotely and started to operate and trade on schedule. The gas peaker, located at an industrial site in Trafford, Greater Manchester, started commercial operations in April.

Ylem Energy is a specialist in flexible generation projects across the UK, and this flexible gas generation project at Trafford and Ylem’s other projects are supporting the further expansion of renewable generation in Britain.

Limejump is optimising the 20 MW peaking unit on a real-time basis, within different traded markets including the Balancing Mechanism, aiming to make the best return on any given day. Limejump has worked with Ylem Energy since 2016, managing several of the company’s energy assets in the UK.

Ylem Energy, along with Limejump’s other customers, are utilising Limejump’s automated trading and data abilities to maximise profitability from the Trafford peaker and Ylem’s other generation assets. Working in partnership with the Ylem team, Limejump is providing an enhanced trading strategy and remote dispatch service to maximise the current and future revenue opportunities available.

Catherine Newman, Chief Operating Officer at Limejump, said: “Given Covid-19, it’s been a truly fantastic effort by Ylem’s on-site team and our own people working remotely to make the Trafford system ready, whilst ensuring that all health and safety procedures have been adhered to throughout.”

Ian Gadsby, Managing Director of Ylem Energy, said: “Limejump’s experience and trading capabilities are of vital importance to Ylem Energy, and we have really appreciated how they pulled out all the stops to get Trafford up and running during this difficult and challenging period of Covid-19.”

