Karpowership has initiated its first LNG-to-power operation in Amurang, Indonesia.

The Powership Zeynep Sultan began power generation using Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), after the successful conversion of its first two dual-fuel engines.

The LNG-to-power project is part of a gas supply agreement signed with government-owned electricity company Perusahaan Listrik Negara Gas and Geothermal (PLN), that provide the LNG via PT Pertamina, an Indonesian state-owned oil and natural gas corporation.

Indonesia is Karpowership’s first project in South East Asia. In 2015 and 2016, Karpowership signed five contracts with the state utility PT PLN (Persero) to deploy five Powerships of 1000MW in total for a period of 5 years.

The LNG is converted from liquid to gas via a floating storage regasification unit (FSRU).

The FSRU, Hua Xiang 8m, is operated by PT Sulawesi Regas Satu, a joint venture of PLN GG and PT Humpuss.

Indonesia is fast becoming one of the world’s most important LNG hubs, with this innovative project, bringing the first-ever floating LNG-to-Power project to Indonesia, requiring no on-land construction.

Karpowership’s chief commercial officer, Zeynep Harezi said: “I’m delighted to announce the successful start of our first LNG-to-Power project. Through our Powership’s dual-fuel engine capability, combined with the innovation of FSRU technology, we are able to offer a seamless transition to LNG-to-Power for our partners in Amurang. Our investments in the upstream value chain will help us realize our goal of having 80% of our Powership fleet LNG powered by 2025.”

The transition from fuel oil to LNG utilizes Indonesia’s natural resources and reduces the carbon output of electricity generation.

