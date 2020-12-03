The International Association of Oil & Gas Producers has appointed Iman Hill as its new executive director.

A petroleum engineer who has worked at BP and Shell among others, she succeeds Gordon Ballard who will step down at the end of the year following his five-year tenure.

Egypt-born Hill said the oil and gas sector now had a key role to play in “mitigating emissions and achieving the Paris Agreement goals”.

“These are extraordinary times for our industry, but I firmly believe that we have the right values, mindset and people to not only get through the current crisis, but to strengthen our role in the future energy landscape.”

She added that to achieve this, “innovation and digitalization will be key enablers”.

Fawaz Bitar, Chair of the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers, said Hill’s “outstanding expertise and energy will help to further strengthen and evolve our industry’s profile in a lower carbon future”.

Iman has 30 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry in which time she has worked in the Middle East, North and West Africa, South America, the Far East, and the North Sea.

