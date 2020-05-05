HIMOINSA has supplied generation sets to one of the leading salmon farms in Laksefjord bay, northeast of Kunes (Norway) in the Arctic Circle, to ensure electricity supply in the most extreme conditions.

In total, nine generator sets have been installed at two different sites, ensuring a supply of standby and prime power to drive the oxygen and circulation tanks of the salmon fattening platforms.

The generator sets supply 920-2295 kVA of prime power but are also capable of providing up to 13 MW of standby power. They have an engine pre-heating system (temperature controlled for extended life of gaskets and hoses) and an anti-condensation system to combat the extremely cold temperatures of the Arctic.

They have been placed in special rooms, insulated from the bad weather to protect all the electrical and mechanical parts of the generators. The system recirculates hot air from the radiator into the room during operation to maintain 20°C in the room, even during winter time. This also reduces the amount of humid air being pulled in through the inlet vents.

The careful design and high level of mechanical resistance of HIMOINSA generator sets allow them to be operated in regions with harsh climates, offering optimal performance and ensuring a reliable electricity supply in case of any grid outage.

The first installation included 2 x 2xHTW-1530 with Woodward Easygen controllers, as well as one HPW-800 with an old control system in the power station. The controllers are network connected, and the whole emergency power system is now remotely monitored and tested by Akselsen Engineering every month via network gateways.

The second installation included 3 x HTW-2295, and one HTW-920. This setup is a bit more complex, with woodward easygen controllers on the gensets, and woodward LS-5 tie breaker controllers on multiple places in the system. The system design was a compromise to be able to integrate the new emergency power system to the old buildings.

HIMOINSA has been working with distributor, Akselsen Engineering, a key player in this project.

The area where the fish farm is located experiences humidity of 80 per cent, winter temperatures of around -20°C and frequent snowfall, and is one of the harshest environments of extreme cold on the planet.

The land-based fattening platforms to which power is supplied are used to fatten up salmon to about 500g. These platforms are located in a remote region where a constant supply of oxygen and water circulation in the fattening cubes is required, to ensure the salmon survive this phase of the breeding process.

Thanks to the RAS water recycling system, the breeding system requires less water and has become a more sustainable process.

