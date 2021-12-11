GE to supply hydrogen-ready gas turbines for 1.34GW power plant in China

GE and Harbin Electric Corporation have announced that Chinese state-owned power utility Guangdong Energy Group has ordered two GE 9HA.01 gas turbines for its Guangdong Huizhou combined cycle power plant in Guangdong province, China.

Expected to burn up to 10% by volume of hydrogen blended with natural gas upon start of operation, the gas turbines will be the first to burn hydrogen blended with natural gas in mainland China, according to GE.

Harbin Electric Corporation also will provide a steam turbine, generator and balance-of-plant equipment for the power plant.

The project is expected to be operational in 2023, providing 1.34GW of power to the province and promoting lower-carbon and sustainable development in the region.

A representative of Guandong Energy Group said: “In Guangdong, we focus on meeting the growing electricity and steam needs while reducing carbon emissions, and we are proud our plant will be GE’s first hydrogen-blended natural gas fueled facility in mainland China. This project will be foundational in promoting the use of hydrogen blending in power generation across other provinces”.

The project marks the first localized 9HA.01 manufactured by the General Harbin Electric Gas Turbine joint venture in mainland China. The venture was formed in 2019 between GE and Harbin Electric to focus on heavy duty gas turbine localization.

“GE sees hydrogen-blended natural gas serving as a catalyst accelerating the world’s efforts towards decarbonizing the power generation sector,” said Ma Jun, Utility Sales General Manager of GE Gas Power China.

“We are pleased that Guangdong Energy Group once again has selected our H-Class technology to deliver highly efficient power generation that will emit even less carbon when blended with hydrogen. The units will initially operate on a blend of up to 10% hydrogen by volume, with potential for an increase in future.”

GE’s H-Class gas turbine portfolio currently has the capability to burn up to 50% by volume of hydrogen when blended with natural gas. This capability is enabled by the DLN2.6e combustion system that is standard on current 9HA.01/9HA.02/7HA.03 gas turbines offerings.

The technology in this combustion system was developed as part of the US Department of Energy’s High Hydrogen Turbine programme, and enabled combustion of high hydrogen without diluent. This technology has enabled the DLN 2.6e combustion system to operate on blends of natural gas and hydrogen, and GE has a technology roadmap to achieve 100% hydrogen in this platform.